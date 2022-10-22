MP accident: Truck-bus collision kills 15; 35 injured

The bus was on its way to Gorakhpur from Hyderabad when it collided with a stationary trailer-truck on national highway (NH) 30 near Shoghi ghati area

Fourteen persons were killed and more than 35 others injured after a bus collided with a stationary truck in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Saturday (October 22).

The accident occurred around 11:30 pm on Friday, he said. “The bus was on its way to Gorakhpur from Hyderabad when it collided with a stationary trailer-truck on national highway (NH) 30 near Shoghi ghati area,” Rewa collector Manoj Pushp said.

“Fourteen persons were killed in the accident which left more than 35 others injured,” he said.

On being alerted about the incident, police personnel from Shoghi rushed to the site and launched a rescue operation.

Majority of the bus passengers were labourers and were on their way home for the Diwali festival, said eyewitnesses. The injured were rushed to a hospital in Teonthar town, he said.

(With inputs from agencies)