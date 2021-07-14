Madhya Pradesh to reopen schools for Classes 11 and 12 from July 25

According to MP’s health department, as many as 7,80,796 patients have recovered from the corona virus and about 279 active cases are present, as of now

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday (July 14) announced that the government would open schools from July 25 since the state’s COVID-19 situation is under control.

“COVID-19 is under control for now. We’re monitoring the situation. Preparations are being done for third wave. Schools will begin for classes 11 and 12 from July 25 at 50 per cent capacity,” Chouhan said.

The state has seen a steady decline in the daily cases of COVID-19 over recent weeks. The state recorded 23 fresh cases and two deaths on July 13 compared to their peak of over 13,000 cases in April-May. The state-wide tally and death toll are at 7,91,583 and 10,508 respectively.

According to Madhya Pradesh’s health department, as many as 7,80,796 patients have recovered from the coronavirus and the state has 279 active cases as of now.

Only nine of the 52 districts reported fresh cases on July 13. State capital Bhopal detected 11 new infections, Indore four, Sagar two and Gwalior, Jabalpur, Niwari, Rajgarh, Sehore and Seoni detected one each.

With over 72,000 swab samples tested during the day, the Madhya Pradesh government said that the number of conducted tests passed the 1.3-crore mark.

Maharashtra continues to lead the nation in the highest number of COVID-19 cases followed by Kerala and Karnataka. Northeastern states like Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram and Sikkim, as well as Lakshadweep, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands observed the least number of cases.