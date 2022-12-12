Madhya Pradesh Cong leader calls to “kill” PM Modi; government orders FIR

Congress leader and former state minister Raja Pateria, however, has clarified that he had meant to say ‘defeat’ instead of ‘kill’ and his remarks were wrongly presented

A senior Congress leader in Madhya Pradesh has sparked a row by allegedly calling to “kill Modi” to save the Constitution and the future of minorities and Dalits, prompting the state government to order the filing of an FIR against him.

In a video that was circulated on social media on Monday, former state minister Raja Pateria is heard telling Congress leaders to “be ready to kill Modi,” while clarifying in the same breath that he meant to kill the idea of Modi by defeating him.

“Modi will end elections. Modi will divide on the basis of religion, caste and language. The future of Dalits, tribals and minorities is in danger. If you want to save the Constitution, then be ready to kill Modi. Kill in the sense of defeating him,” Pateria said Congress cadres at a meeting in Pawai town of Panna district.

The remarks drew sharp criticism from the government with MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordering the filing of an FIR against Pateria.

“The reality of those who are undertaking Bharat Jodo Yatra is coming to the fore…Congress people are not able to compete with PM Narendra Modi in the field, that’s why a Congress leader is talking about killing him. This is the height of hatred. True feelings of Congress are being revealed. An FIR is being registered against him and law will take its course,” Chouhan said in a statement.

After the video surfaced, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters Pateria’s statement against the prime minister is very objectionable and he was immediately directing the superintendent of police to register an FIR against the Congress leader.

Earlier, state BJP chief VD Sharma shared the video clip of Pateria’s video and demanded an inquiry wondering if there is a plot to assassinate the prime minister.

“Former minister Raja Pateria’s incitement of public and Congress workers to assassinate Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi is extremely serious and condemnable. Was there any preparation for this conspiracy in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Todo Yatra from Madhya Pradesh recently? This should be investigated,” Sharma tweeted in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Pateria issued a video statement clarifying he meant to “defeat” PM Modi in the elections but his remarks were wrongly presented. “A video related to a mandal meeting yesterday at Pawai has surfaced. I am a follower of Mahatma Gandhi who can’t talk about killing anyone. It was wrongly presented. I wanted to say defeat Modi to protect the Constitution, dalits, tribals and minorities and also to remove unemployment,” he said.