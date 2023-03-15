Madhya Pradesh: Boy rescued from borewell dies

When Lokesh was pulled out 24 hours later, he was rushed to a government hospital where doctors declared him dead

A seven-year-old boy who fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh and was pulled out nearly 24 hours later has died, Vidisha Collector Uma Shankar Bhargava announced on Wednesday.

Lokesh Ahirwar was playing when he slipped into the narrow 60-foot deep borewell around 11 am on Tuesday in Kherkhedi Pathar village in Vidisha district.

As the boy was struck at a depth of 43 feet, authorities hurriedly dug a parallel pit with earthmovers in a bid to take him out.

An oxygen pipe was lowered into the borewell in order to keep the boy alive. Rescuers kept an eye on him through a night-vision device.

Both the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were pressed into service to rescue the child.

When Lokesh was finally pulled out about 24 hours later, he was rushed to a government hospital at Lateri town, about 14 km from Vidisha town, sub-divisional magistrate Harshal Choudhary said.

But doctors declared him dead, Collector Bhargava said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the boy.

(With agency inputs)