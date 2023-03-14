Kejriwal’s poll promise to Madhya Pradesh: Free power, education, healthcare

The AAP chief also claimed an AAP government would regularize services of employees and end corruption in Madhya Pradesh, where assembly elections are due later this year

Madhya Pradesh can enjoy free electricity like Delhi and Punjab if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is voted to power in the assembly elections later this year, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal has said.

Addressing a jansabha meeting at Dussehra Maidan in BHEL, Bhopal, the Delhi chief minister on Tuesday (March 14) also promised free education and healthcare. He also claimed an AAP government would regularize services of employees and end corruption in the state.

“Just give me an opportunity to bring a change to serve you. I will provide free power in Madhya Pradesh like Delhi and Punjab,” the AAP leader said.

Kejriwal highlighted the performance of AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab and urged people in Madhya Pradesh to vote for the party. Kejriwal was accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

