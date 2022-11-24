Bharat Jodo Yatra: Priyanka, Robert Vadra, Pilot join Rahul in Madhya Pradesh

Sharing photos of Priyanka walking with her older sibling, the Congress wrote: “Our steps will be stronger when we walk together.”

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday (November 24) joined brother Rahul Gandhi whose Bharat Jodo Yatra is currently traversing through Madhya Pradesh.

Priyanka, her husband Robert Vadra and son Rehan were seen matching steps with Rahul.

Rajasthan’s former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot was also seen walking along with Rahul and Priyanka during the foot march. The yatra will enter Rajasthan from Madhya Pradesh on December 4, after covering a distance of 380 km.

Congress workers raised slogans in support of Rahul and his sister and tried to come close to them, but police were seen making hectic efforts to prevent them from doing so. Police personnel on both sides of the road held ropes as part of the security to Rahul Gandhi. When the yatra resumed from Borgaon after sunrise, the crowd presence was less compared to the first day of its Madhya Pradesh leg, but later the number of people and vehicles started increasing.

This is the first time Priyanka, the general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh is participating in the yatra since it was flagged off from Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari on September 7.

Pilot has joined the foot march at a time when demands for the change of leadership have been raised again in Rajasthan, before the entry of Rahul’s yatra into the desert state.

The walkathon entered Madhya Pradesh, the first Hindi-speaking state on November 23 on its 77th day after covering a total of 1,470 km across seven states. Hundreds of Congressmen carrying the national flag joined the yatra in Bodarli village of Burhanpur district. The yatra will cover 380 km across 12 days in Madhya Pradesh before entering Rajasthan.

Priyanka and her husband Robert Vadra reached Indore on Wednesday to take part in the yatra from Thursday.