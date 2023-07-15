2 Kuno cheetahs died of septicemia caused by radio collars: S African expert

South African cheetah metapopulation expert says extreme wet conditions are causing radio collars to create infection; Kuno authorities tight-lipped on post-mortem report

With the deaths of eight cheetahs in less than four months raising serious doubts over India’s much-hyped Project Cheetah, it has now emerged that two male cheetahs likely died of septicemia caused by their radio collars.

The two males died within the span of a week at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur. The radio collars, worn around their necks in the prevailing wet conditions, led to septicemia — bacteria-caused blood poisoning, explained an expert.

While Suraj, translocated from South Africa, died on Friday, the other male, Tejas, died on Tuesday. Their deaths pushed up the fatality count to eight (including three cubs) in less than four months, causing concern over the future of the cheetah reintroduction programme launched with a lot of fanfare by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September last year.

Excessive rain to blame

“Extreme wet conditions are causing the radio collars to create infection. Both the cheetahs died of septicemia,” Vincent van der Merwe, a South African cheetah metapopulation expert, told PTI from Mongolia.

“Those were not wounds inflicted by other animals. They were cases of dermatitis and myiasis followed by septicemia,” he said.

When Tejas died on Tuesday, state forest department officials said they suspected it to be a fallout of infighting among the animals. They said wounds were found around the cheetah’s neck.

On Friday, Suraj was found dead with similar wounds around his neck and back, and flies and insects were hovering around, they added.

Radio collars have been fitted around the necks of the translocated cheetahs to monitor their movement for safety and other issues, officials said.

Merwe said he manages the Cheetah Metapopulation Project in South Africa on behalf of The Cheetah Metapopulation Initiative and was responsible for bringing cheetahs to India from South Africa.

Asked about the fate of the cheetah project in India, he sounded optimistic. “We still have 75 per cent of the founder population alive and well in India. So, all is still on track with observed mortality well within normal parameters for wild cheetah reintroduction,” he added.

Kuno authorities tight-lipped

Kuno director Uttam Sharma said they have sent the post-mortem reports of the two cheetahs to the senior authorities in Bhopal, but refused to elaborate.

Another forest official, requesting anonymity, said they suspect both the cheetahs died due to some infection. “But before we could act, the infection spread and took its toll. It spreads very fast,” he added.

PTI could not contact Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) JS Chauhan and his deputy Subharanjan Sen for their comment on the cause(s) of the deaths of the two cheetahs and the post-mortem reports.

On Friday, MP Forest Minister Vijay Shah said the exact cause of (Suraj’s) death would be known from the post-mortem report.

When asked about the fatalities, he pointed out that the three cubs that died were malnourished from birth itself, while other deaths had happened from fights during mating or eating, which is common among animals.

“No mismanagement”

Rejecting any allegation of mismanagement leading to the deaths, Shah said the governments in India, South Africa, and Namibia were involved in the management of cheetahs and everything was being done following their directions.

“Therefore, it is not proper to say these (deaths) were due to negligence. The PMO (Prime Minister’s Office) is keeping a close watch on everything. Everything is being done on the direction of the PMO. There is no negligence on our part,” he had said.

Sheopur district, which houses Kuno National Park, has received 321.9 mm rainfall between June 1 and July 15, whereas normal rainfall for this period is 161.3 mm, the India Meteorological Department’s Bhopal Centre Duty Officer SN Sahu said.

He said Sheopur received 185 mm from July 8 to 14, the period during which the two cheetahs died.

Eight Namibian cheetahs — five female and three male — were released into quarantine enclosures at Kuno on September 17 last year at a high-profile event attended by PM Modi. In February this year, 12 more cheetahs arrived at Kuno from South Africa.

The birth of four cubs had taken the total count of cheetahs to 24, but eight deaths have brought the number down to 16.

The fastest land animal was declared extinct in the country in 1952.

(With agency inputs)