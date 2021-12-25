Video | After 31 years, bells toll at Srinagar’s iconic 125-year-old church

A Christmas gift for the Christian community

After three decades or so, an iconic church in Srinagar has opened its doors, making this Christmas special for devotees.

An architectural marvel, Saint Luke’s Church in the heart of Srinagar has now been restored to its past glory.

The revamp is part of the Srinagar Smart City project under the Centre’s Smart Cities Mission. Situated in the foothills of Koh-e-Sulaiman, the church was built in 1896 by Dr Arthur Neve and his younger brother Dr Ernest Neve, who worked extensively for TB patients.

Advertisement

What does restoration mean for the small Christian community?

The Federal’s Gowhar Geelani talked to the caretakers of the church, Kennedy David Rajan, Angel Kaul, Tanya and others.

“The holy place was built near a missionary hospital in Srinagar’s Dal Gate area. The Bishop of Lahore had dedicated this church to the two brothers. The church is located near the Chest and Diseases Hospital, then called Drogjan. On the foothills of Koh-e-Sulaiman, the church is an architectural marvel. It has now been thrown open to worshippers. Of the approximate 1.5 crore population in Jammu and Kashmir, Christians form less than 1 per cent. The Christian community has contributed immensely to education and healthcare in the state for more than a century now.”

Missionary schools like Tyndale Biscoe, Mallinson, Convent and Burn Hall are very popular among citizens here.