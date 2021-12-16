Two unidentified militants killed in encounter in J&K’s Kulgam

A search operation by the forces turned into a gunbattle after the militants fired upon the forces, in which, eventually, the militants were killed

Two unidentified militants have been killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, the police said on Thursday morning.

“Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Redwani area of Kulgam district late on Wednesday night,” a police spokesman said, adding that the operation turned into a gunbattle after the militants fired upon the forces.

“The operation to identify the militants and their group is currently underway,” the spokesman said.

“Kulgam Encounter Update: Two unidentified #terrorists killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow,” the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

This comes a day after the security forces shot dead a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist in an encounter in Pulwama. The category A terrorist, identified as Feroz Ahmad Dar, was involved in several crimes, including an attack in Shopian’s Zainapora in 2018, in which four police personnel were killed.

According to the police statement, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including an AK rifle and three magazines, were seized from the possession of the slain terrorist.

