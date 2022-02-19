Two soldiers and 1 militant killed in South Kashmir gunfight

Sources identified the soldiers as Santosh Yadav and Chavan Romit Tanaji, sepoys from 1 Rashtriya Rifles. This is the first time army men have been killed in a gunfight with militants in the Valley this year

Two soldiers and a militant were killed in a gunfight in Shopian, South Kashmir on Saturday.

Sources identified the soldiers as Santosh Yadav and Chavan Romit Tanaji, sepoys from 1 Rashtriya Rifles. Police said they were trying to identify the militant.

This is the first time army men have been killed in a gunfight with militants in the Valley this year.

On Saturday morning, a joint team of police, army and paramilitary force cordoned off Chermarg village in Zainpora after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the area. As the security forces zeroed in on the target, the militants opened fire. The joint team of forces retaliated, leading to the gunfight.

On Friday, a policeman sustained minor injuries after militants threw a grenade at a team of police personnel in Srinagar’s Khwaja Bazzar.

On February 5, two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were killed in a gunfight in Srinagar.