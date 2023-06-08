Tirupati Balaji temple opens gates in Jammu, 6th outside Andhra

The temple, built at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore, is spread across 62 acres of land in the lower Shivalik forests

Hundreds of devotees thronged to pay obeisance to Lord Venkateshwara as the Tirupati Balaji temple opened its gates in Majeen, on the outskirts of Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday (June 8).

As mantras were chanted, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union ministers Dr Jitendra Singh and G Kishen Reddy inaugurated the temple. They also attended the Maha Samprokshanam ceremony of the temple.

The temple, built at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore, is spread across 62 acres of land in the lower Shivalik forests. It is set to become one of the largest temples in the Jammu region and is expected to boost religious and pilgrimage tourism in the union territory.

Sixth Balaji Temple outside Andhra

The Jammu temple will be the sixth Balaji Temple constructed outside of Andhra Pradesh, with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) having previously built temples in Hyderabad, Chennai, Kanyakumari, Delhi, and Bhubaneswar. Lord Venkateswara Swamy is a form of Vishnu.

People came from various places in Jammu and so did many from Andhra Pradesh. “It is a historic moment in the Sanatan journey of J&K and the country. The temple has been opened to devotees,” Sinha said while addressing the inauguration function.

"Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple (Tirupati Balaji Mandir) at #Jammu adds one more destination to the religious tourism circuit centring around Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

“The dedication of Lord Venkateswara temple will strengthen the religious tourism circuit in J&K and give a boost to spiritual tourism and economic development and employment opportunities in the Union Territory,” the LG added.

He said Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Shri Kailash Jyotish, and Vedic Sansthan and many other organisations are making immense contributions to promote Vedic culture and traditions.

“I am confident Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams will develop a Ved Pathshala and health Centre on priority,” he said.

Centre of Sanatan traditions

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was expected to attend the occasion but couldn’t due to some indispensable work, the LG added. “He has conveyed his best wishes and told me his future event in Jammu will start only after paying obeisance to Sri Venkateswara Swamy,” he asserted.

Reddy congratulated the people, the J&K administration, and all devotees of Sri Venkateswara.

The temple in Jammu will carry the message to the world that Kashmir to Kanyakumari, India is one. This will be a centre of spirituality and Sanatan traditions, he said.

“The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is looking forward to a bright future. It is our collective responsibility to contribute to the task of socio-economic growth and to ensure participation and empowerment of the common man,” he said.

The Lt Governor said that along with the unprecedented development, the spiritual aspect of Jammu and Kashmir is also scaling new heights.

Dr Singh said it is a celebration of unity and diversity. “Whatever our language and culture may be, our faith and devotion and purity of hearts and commitment towards the land of faith is one,” he said.

It is adding value to education and research in the entire country by setting up temples, he said, adding that it will not only be a centre of faith but a centre of education and research, too.

Milestone in J&K development

Dr Singh said the historic day will script a new milestone in the development journey of J&K.

“The doors of this temple have been opened in Jammu and Kashmir. It has been completed in two years. Now, people can pay obeisance in Jammu. Whoever is going to Mata Vaishnodevi can have darshan here,” said the chairman of TTD, YV Subha Reddy.

The holy shrines of Sri Venkateswara, Baba Amarnath, Mata Vaishno Devi, Mata Sharda, Shiv Khori, Adi Shankaracharya Temple, Hazratbal, and other prominent religious places and Sufi shrines in the union territory will not only boost tourism but also develop Jammu Kashmir as the cultural-spiritual capital of the country, he added.

Reddy, who inspected the temple in Jammu, said, “Whatever system and practice are followed in Tirumala, will be followed here as well.”

The TTD has built the Tirupati Balaji Temple at a holy place. It falls on the route between Jammu and Katra, where Mata Vaishno Devi temple is located, Reddy said.

The temple’s construction is part of a broader initiative by the TTD to establish multiple Balaji temples across the country.

The TTD is building Balaji Temples all over the country. So, those who cannot visit the Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh can visit these temples in their cities, he said.

