Security tightened in Valley after drone attack; LeT operative killed in encounter

Another major terrorist attack was averted after J&K Police recovered 5-6 kilos of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from a truck, which was aimed at a crowded place

Security has been strengthened around vital installations in Kashmir in view of the likely threat by drone attacks, J&K Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said on Tuesday (June 29).

Two Air Force personnel were injured when suspected drones dropped two explosives in the high security Air Force base in Jammu in the early hours on Sunday (June 27). The first explosion blew off the roof of a building, while the second exploded in an open area. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing the matter after a case was filed under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Dilbag Singh, Director General of Police (DGP) for Jammu and Kashmir, termed the drone attacks as a ‘terrorist act.’ An investigating official told News18 that the Pakistani terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) could be behind these attacks.

On June 27, hours after the drone strikes, a Special Police Officer (SPO) and his wife were shot dead by suspected JeM operatives in the Pulwama region.

Vijay Kumar had called a meeting with representatives of all security forces including the Army, CRPF, BSF, Air Force and NSG on Sunday. “It is a very serious threat, a technological one which will be dealt with technologically,” he said.

Kumar said the police seized a drone on Monday morning in Jammu. An FIR has been lodged.

DGP Singh said that another major terrorist attack was averted after J&K Police recovered 5-6 kilos of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from a truck, which was aimed at a crowded place. He said the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) had executed the plan. The J&K police arrested LeT operative Nadeem Abrar in this connection.

A day after his arrest, Abrar and another Pakistani national were killed in an encounter in Parimpora area of Srinagar.

