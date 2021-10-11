Police detain 700 ‘terrorist sympathisers’ in J&K in 6 days

In response to the killing of seven civilians, 700 people in Jammu and Kashmir have been detained. Several of them are believed to have links to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami or are suspected overground workers (OGW), and come from southern Kashmir.

In response to the multiple killings of civilians, security forces have detained over 700 people in Jammu and Kashmir over the last six days including, those from the Kashmiri Pandit, Sikh, and Muslim communities. At least seven people were killed in the last week.

Several of people detained are believed to have connections with Jamaat-e-Islami or are suspected overground workers (OGW).

According to a senior police official, they have been detained to “break the chain of attacks in the (Kashmir) Valley.” The official also told the NDTV that the attacks may have erupted following the Taliban’s rising to power and going after ‘easy targets.’

Farooq Abdullah, a National Conference leader and former Chief Minister, quoted the NDTV on Thursday about the death of innocent people and demanded the government re-assess policies. He also called PM Modi to visit the valley and reassure safety to those living there.

Many of the Kashmiri Pandit families have already fled from the transit camps.

Supunder Kour and Deepak Chand, two government school teachers, were gunned down in Srinagar on Thursday. Another school teacher told Reuters that the gunmen asked for ID cards of the teachers and opened fire at one each from the minority Sikh and Hindu communities.

Makhal Lal Bindroo, owner of a pharmacy in Iqbal Park, Srinagar, was shot inside the store on Tuesday.

Makhal Lal Bindroo, the owner of a pharmacy in Iqbal Park, Srinagar, was shot inside the store on Tuesday. Two others, a taxi driver in Bandipora and a street food vendor in Srinagar, were killed on Tuesday.

After Home Minister Amit Shah criticised local officials in a meeting, the Home Ministry has sent a team of senior officials to Kashmir to supervise operations on Thursday.

Manoj Sinha, J&K Lieutenant Governor, has condemned the killings of civilians and warned a ‘befitting reply’ will be given to the terrorists involved in the attacks.