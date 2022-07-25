Pay Rs 20 for flag, shopkeepers & students in Kashmir told; officials later say it’s voluntary

Fee of Rs 20 per head for Centre’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign had been sought through circulars issued by govt department and via announcements on loudspeaker for shopkeepers

As part of central government’s nationwide ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign for hoisting the national flag on August 15, shopkeepers and students in Kashmir Valley were told to pay Rs 20 as a “deposit fee” for the tricolour or face action. Subsequently, a senior district official clarified that the flag campaign was purely voluntary.

On Friday, the Anantnag Chief Education Officer issued a circular for schools in the district, asking students and teachers to pay the Rs 20 fee. This circular was withdrawn after being shared widely on social media.

The Jammu and Kashmir Teachers’ Forum had on Saturday alleged that teachers and students are being forced to contribute money to buy tricolours as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign across Kashmir. Kashmir divisional commissioner (DC) Pandurang K Pole had at the time clarified that there was no compulsion to contribute to the Har Ghar Tiranga movement. “It is a totally voluntary movement. There is no compulsion or insistence for anybody,” he had said.

Announcement on loudspeakers

For shopkeepers, a loudspeaker-equipped vehicle in the district announced: “For the government’s Har Ghar Tiranga programme, every shopkeeper has to pay Rs 20. All are requested by the district administration, Anantnag, to deposit the money till Monday 12 pm in the office where they get licences for trade. Those not depositing the money may face action. So, to save yourself, you should complete this formality and pay the money.”

Anantnag Deputy Commissioner Dr Piyush Singla on Sunday said that this had taken place without his permission and that the person responsible — the announcer — has been suspended.

Similar announcement was made in Bijbehara town and shopkeepers were told to deposit the money by Monday noon. The announcement did not specify what action could be taken against those failing to comply.

It came after schools in Budgam district were told to collect Rs 20 from students and staff members, as per media reports.

“As per the directions of the Chief Education Officer Budgam, all the HOIs (Heads of Institutions) of this zone are asked to collect Rs 20 per head from the students and staff members of the school to deposit the same in ZEO office within four days,” reads the circular issued last week by the Zonal Education Officer in Chadoora, Budgam. “In case of more than one student belonging to the same family, charges from only one student can be collected as per instructions.”

Mehbooba, Tarigami ask questions

Reacting to the public announcement and the circular, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said “patriotism comes naturally and can’t be imposed”.

“The manner in which J&K admin is forcing students, shopkeepers and employees to pay for the national flag to hoist it as if Kashmir is an enemy territory needs to be captured. Patriotism comes naturally and can’t be imposed,” Mehbooba tweeted while sharing a video of the public announcement.

Spokesperson of People Alliance for Gupkar Declaration and CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami also shared the video and questioned the claims of the administration that the campaign was voluntary. “Div Com, Kashmir has said that #HarGharTiranga is a voluntary initiative. But, on the other hand, local administration makes announcements on loudhailers asking traders to deposit Rs 20 to buy Tiranga, and non-compliance may result in action. Whose writ runs, I wonder?” Tarigami said in a tweet.

‘Household owners to bear cost’

Earlier this month, as per a Hindustan Times report, a letter by commissioner secretary to government, rural development department, Mandeep Kaur to deputy commissioners and district magistrates had said that the expenses for Har Ghar Tiranga programme for purchase and hoisting of flags has to be borne by the household owners.

“Cost per flag comes out to be Rs 20 plus transportation charges. You are requested to constitute committees, particularly involving the education department, to ensure collection from every student, both of schools and colleges, departmental employees, socio cultural organisations, political parties, red cross, NCC/NSS cadets to make it a mass movement. No house should remain untouched or uncovered,” Kaur had said.