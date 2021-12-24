One militant killed as encounter breaks out in Anantnag

At least two terrorists are reportedly trapped at the encounter site. The forces have cordoned off the entire area and an operation is underway

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, in which one unidentified militant has been killed.

“Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Mumanhal village of Arwani area in the district following information about the presence of militants there,” a police official said.

At least two terrorists are reportedly trapped at the encounter site. The forces have cordoned off the entire area and an operation is underway.

“Encounter has started at Mumanhal (Arwani), area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job,” Kashmir zone police tweeted.

Advertisement

#Encounter has started at Mumanhal (Arwani), area of #Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 23, 2021

“#AnantnagEncounterUpdate: 01 unidentified #terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice” Kashmir zone police said in another tweet.

The official said that the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces who retaliated.

Also read: Two unidentified militants killed in encounter in J&K’s Kulgam

Last week, two unidentified militants had been killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam.

“Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Redwani area of Kulgam district late on Wednesday night,” a police spokesman had said, adding that the operation had turned into a gunbattle after the militants fired upon the forces.

(With inputs from Agencies)