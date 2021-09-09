Mehbooba lashes out for distorting her statements, using them as clickbait

Mehbooba tweeted that when India has become so polarised, there is increasing Islamphobia and Afghanistan crisis has only worsened it. Muslims are always expected to prove that they don't stand for violence

Claiming her statement on the Taliban was deliberately distorted and used as a “clickbait”, PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti lashed out at her critics on Thursday (September 9) stating that countries cannot point fingers since most of them claim to uphold the Sharia but had failed to “imbibe its true values”.

On Wednesday, while addressing a public gathering in J& K’s Kulgam district, Mehbooba had said that the Taliban has emerged as a reality and had gone on to advise them to follow the true spirit of the Sharia law that guarantees the rights of women, elderly and children if they want to govern Afghanistan.

She had also said that the Taliban should shun the hardline interpretation of Islam and Sharia if they want to do business with the international community.

Advertisement

“Taliban has come to the fore as a reality. Their image in the first time in power was that of anti-human rights. If they want to govern Afghanistan, they will have to follow the true Sharia law as laid down in Qur’an which guarantees rights of women, children and elderly,” Mehbooba had said, reported the media.

Also read: Under ‘house arrest’, Mehbooba mocks GOI’s claims of normalcy in Kashmir

The senior PDP leader had come under fire for these comments and severely criticised by certain sections of the media and on social media platforms, said a Deccan Herald report.

Mehbooba reacted to the criticism on Thursday by tweeting that she is not surprised her statement on the Sharia was completely distorted.

Not surprised that my statement on Sharia has been deliberately distorted. Cant point fingers since most countries that claim to uphold Sharia have failed to imbibe its true values. They are only fixated with restricting women through do’s & dont’s, dress codes etc. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) September 9, 2021

Mehbooba tweeted, “Can’t point fingers since most countries that claim to uphold the Sharia have not imbibed its true values, they are only fixated in restricting women through do’s and don’ts, dress codes etc. Further, she added in a series of tweets that the real Medina Charter prescribes equal rights for men, women and minorities.

“In fact, women have been granted property, social, legal & marriage rights. Non-muslims have the same rights including religious freedom and equality of law which is the essence of secularism,” she added.

But at a time when India has become so polarised, there is increasing Islamphobia & Afghanistan crisis has only worsened it.Muslims are always expected to prove that they don’t stand for violence. I can see why my statement is being used as click bait to further this impression — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) September 9, 2021

“Islamic history,” Mehbooba further said is full of examples of emancipated and empowered women. “Hazrat Khadija Tul Kubra, Prophet SWA first wife was an independent & successful business woman. Hazrat Ayesha Siddique led the Battle of Camel and headed a force of 13000 soldiers (sic),” she added.

However, at a time when India has become “so polarised, there is increasing Islamphobia and Afghanistan crisis has only worsened it”, she said. “Muslims are always expected to prove that they don’t stand for violence. I can see why my statement is being used as click to further this impression,” the PDP chief concluded in her tweet.