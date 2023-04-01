Ladakh: Video of boy being assaulted goes viral; police detains 4 minors

Ladakh Police said it was deeply concerned about a video showing a group of children assaulting a helpless boy

Four minors were apprehended in Leh for allegedly ganging up against a boy and beating him up, police said.

The incident was captured in a video which showed up on social media and attracted the police action.

Also read: Ladakh, Mayurbhanj among Time magazine’s ‘World’s Greatest Places’

Ladakh Police said it was deeply concerned about a video showing a group of children assaulting a helpless boy. An FIR was lodged at the Leh Police Station in the matter and the four minors were detained on Friday (March 31).

Advertisement

Police asks public not to spread the video further

“We can confirm that all the children involved in this incident have been apprehended and an investigation has been initiated under the law”, a police officer said.

Also read: India’s first ‘frozen lake marathon’ at Ladakh’s Pangong Tso on February 20

“We urge everyone to exercise restraint and not to spread this video further, as it may cause unnecessary harm to the victim and the children involved,” the officer said.

(With agency inputs)