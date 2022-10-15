Militants shoot dead Kashmiri Pandit in J&K’s Shopian

Lt Governor, political parties condemn attack as murders of Pandits and other civilians continue in the Valley

Militants shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday, said officials.

Puran Krishan Bhat was attacked near his residence in Chowdhary Gund area of the south Kashmir district, officials said. Doctors at Shopian hospital declared him dead on arrival. The entire area has been cordoned off, and a hunt has been launched for the assailants, the officials added.

The latest attack continues the string of murders of Kashmiri Pandits and other civilians in the Valley over the past few months.

Condolences and criticism

“#Terrorists fired upon a #civilian (minority) Shri Puran Krishan Bhat while he was on way to the orchard in Chowdari Gund #Shopian. He was immediately shifted to hospital for treatment where he #succumbed. The area was cordoned off. Search in progress,” Kashmir Zone Police wrote on Twitter.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and political parties condemned the killing. “Attack on Puran Krishan Bhat by terrorists in Shopian is a dastardly act of cowardice. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. I assure the people that the perpetrators and those aiding and abetting terrorists will be severely punished,” Sinha wrote on Twitter.

“Unequivocally condemn the brazen, cowardly attack on Pooran Krishan Bhat in Shopian, in which he lost his life. Heartfelt commiserations to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” the National Conference (NC) tweeted.

Bhat is survived by his wife and two children—a daughter aged 11 and a son aged eight.

“Inhumane attack”

CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami said the government must ensure fool-proof security for the minorities in the valley. “Pained beyond words by the despicable attack which snuffed out life of Puran Krishan Bhat. There does not seem any let-up in the killing of innocent people. The government must ensure foolproof security to the minorities,” Tarigami tweeted.

BJP General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul, too, condemned the killing, saying “these anti-national elements will never be successful in their wrongdoings.” Offering his condolences to the family, Koul added: “These things will not be tolerated anymore, as these attacks are aimed to disturb the peace in the region.”

Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari also condemned the “inhumane attack” on Kashmiri Pandits.

In May this year, two Kashmiri Pandits were killed in J&K. On May 31, school teacher Rajni Bala, was shot dead in Jammu’s Samba district. On May 12, a gunman shot dead Rahul Bhat, an employee at a government office in Kashmir’s Chadoora town. The murders sparked widespread outrage among Kashmiri Pandits, who threatened to flee the valley.

Earlier, in October 2021, militants killed seven person in five days in J&K.

(With agency inputs)