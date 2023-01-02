J&K: Day after Rajouri attack, blast kills child, injures 4 in same village

Explosion likely caused by an IED in one of the houses attacked on Sunday, in which four civilians were killed and six were injured; LG announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for those killed

A child was killed and at least four persons were injured in a mighty explosion in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Monday (January 2). The injured included three women and another child, who is reportedly critical.

This latest tragedy happened only a day after four civilians were killed and six were injured, all from the minority community, in a suspected terror attack in the same village, Dangri.

The explosion seemed to have been caused by an IED (improvised explosive device) in one of the houses that were attacked on Sunday (January 1).

Jammu and Kashmir | Security forces continue search operation in Rajouri's Upper Dangri village where terrorists killed 4 civilians yesterday pic.twitter.com/VafexTq1X8 — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2023

Mukesh Singh, the Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, confirmed the child’s death in Monday’s explosion. He said another child was critical.

He also said that the police were trying to clear another suspected unexploded IED.

Political parties have condemned Sunday’s attack, and a Congress spokesperson also criticized the Jammu and Kashmir administration for failing to protect the minority community.

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, condemned the attack and announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh and a government job for the next of kin of those killed. He added that the seriously injured would be compensated with Rs 1 lakh.

(With agency inputs)