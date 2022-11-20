Farooq Abdullah’s warning against religious rift: ‘Lord Ram is for everyone’

National Conference president warns people to remain cautious against attempts by politicians to divide them based on religion, stresses that no religion is bad but it is humans that are corrupt

Emphasising that no religion is bad but it is humans that are corrupt, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Saturday told a gathering that “Lord Ram is for everyone, not just the people of Hindu religion.”

Abdullah was addressing a public rally in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor district when he reportedly made the remark. He also warned people to remain cautious against attempts by politicians to divide them based on religion. “If we want to make our country strong, we have to stand together,” he stressed.

“They will use ‘Hindu khatre mai hain’ (Hindus are in danger) a lot during the elections… but I request you not to fall prey to it,” the National Conference president said in an apparent veiled attack on the BJP. “India has a Hindu population of 70 to 80 per cent, and do you think they will be in danger?” he argued.

“No religion is bad, it is humans who are corrupt, not a religion,” Abdullah insisted. Abdullah’s remarks came a day after he announced that he would be stepping down from the party’s top post next month. However, he made it clear that he would contest the next assembly elections in the state.

“Never joined hands with Pakistan”

He denied having ever joined hands with Pakistan, something he is often accused of doing. “The National Conference (NC) never sided with Pakistan… Jinnah came to meet my father, but we refused to join hands with him,” he said. He went on to add, “Lord Ram is everyone’s, not just for the people of Hindu religion.”

Abdullah also alleged that the Centre did not keep its promises. “We were promised 50,000 jobs here. Where are they? Our doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, and our children are all unemployed. A Governor cannot do it; you cannot hold him accountable. Elections are important,” he said, advocating the restoration of J&K’s statehood.

In August 2019, the Centre abrogated Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into the union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Abdullah said the time is not far when Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh will be a single entity once again.

Jammu and Kashmir is scheduled to go to polls for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370 early next year.

(With agency inputs)