Domestic help accused in murder of J&K DG (Prisons) Hemant Lohia arrested

Yasir Lohar's arrest followed a major all-night manhunt, police said in a statement, adding that his interrogation had begun

A 23-year-old domestic help was arrested on Tuesday (October 4) for the alleged brutal killing of the Jammu and Kashmir director general (Prisons) Hemant K Lohia, which had sparked off a massive manhunt, said the police. The suspect is now being interrogated, added police officials said.

Shocking. Terror group Lashkar e Tayyiba’s front TRF claims responsibility for the murder of Jammu & Kashmir Director General Prisons Hemant Lohia yesterday. Murder happened on the day Home Minister Amit Shah began his J&K visit. pic.twitter.com/yhJwfNghAC — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 4, 2022

Lohia was found dead on Monday night barely a few hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Jammu for a three-day visit to the Union Territory.

Yasir Lohar’s arrest followed a major all-night manhunt, police said in a statement, adding that his interrogation had begun.

Advertisement

Also Read: 3 killed, 64 injured as fire breaks out in Durga Puja pandal in UP

Lohar, who was arrested from a field in Kanachak area, is a resident of Halla-Dhandrath village in Ramban district. His diary was earlier found which indicated his depressed mental state, said the police.

Hemant Lohia, who was found dead at his residence in the outskirts of Jammu had burn injuries on his body and his throat was slit, said officials.

(With inputs from agencies)