Centre bans PAFF, a proxy of Jaish-e-Mohammed

The Centre has banned the People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), a proxy outfit of the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, for its involvement in terror acts in Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere.

The Union Home Ministry on Friday (January 6) also designated Arbaz Ahmad Mir, a Lashkar-e-Taiba member, as an individual terrorist under the stringent anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

In a notification, the ministry said the PAFF had been regularly issuing threats to security forces, political leaders, and civilians from other states working in Jammu and Kashmir.

“PAFF conspiring to undertake violent terrorist acts’

The PAFF, along with other organizations, is involved in pro-actively conspiring both physically and on social media to undertake violent terrorist acts in Jammu and Kashmir and major cities in India, it said.

Along with other organizations, the PAFF is indulging in the radicalization of impressionable youth for recruitment and training in handling guns, ammunition, and explosives. The group has also been involved in terrorism. It has committed and participated in various acts of terrorism in India, the ministry said.

Therefore, exercising the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the central government declared the PAFF a banned organization, it said.

Arbaz Ahmad Mir, a LeT man, designated as an individual terrorist

In a separate notification, the Union Home Ministry said it had designated Arbaz Ahmad Mir, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir but is presently based in Pakistan and working for the banned terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, as an individual terrorist.

It said Mir has been involved in target killings and has emerged as the main conspirator in the killing of a woman teacher, Rain Bala, in Kulgam of Jammu and Kashmir a few months ago.

Mir has been involved in coordinating terrorism in the Kashmir Valley and supporting terrorists by transporting illegal arms or ammunition or explosives from across the border, the ministry said.

The Centre believes that Mir has been involved in terrorism and therefore exercising the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section 1) of section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, designated him as an individual terrorist, the notification said.

