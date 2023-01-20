Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul wears warm winter wear for first time

Rahul, whose yatra entered Jammu on Thursday, has been largely indifferent to the cold and marching for "change" through North India in just a T-shirt

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, whose Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Jammu on Thursday (January 19), has been largely indifferent to the cold weather and marching for “change” through north India during winter wearing just a t-shirt.

On the last leg of his yatra, the physically-fit Gandhi, was on Friday seen for the very first time sporting a hoodie to probably ward of the light rain in several parts of Jammu. News reports said that Gandhi had finally donned protective clothing since it was drizzling in Jammu. However, Gandhi later removed the jacket, and continued his walk in his trademark white t-shirt.

In the 3,400 km long journey, Gandhi has been all along wearing minimal clothing. Many people have been curious and even admired his indifference to the cold, while Opposition parties have been snarky. He told the media that he would wear more clothes if he felt cold but obviously that has not been the case so far.

The yatra, which resumed from Kathua’s Hatli Morh this morning, has been given massive security cover. Both police and paramilitary have ring-fenced Gandhi and his co-travellers. Newspaper reports highlighted how Gandhi was earlier advised by security agencies to not walk certain stretches during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir.

When he entered Jammu he had received a grand welcome, with National Conference president Farooq Abdullah travelling to Lakhanpur to receive him. In his speech, the Gandhi scion talked about his Kashmiri ancestry to strike a chord with the people. He talked about the “pain and suffering” of the residents of the state

The Congress MP from Wayanad is all set to hoist the national flag in Banihal in the Ramban district of J& K on January 25, and is scheduled to enter Srinagar via Anantnag two days later – on January 27.