Thankful to Gandhis, says HP CM-designate Sukku; Rahul to attend swearing-in

CM-designate Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also dismissed reports about a brewing discontentment among supporters of Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh over his selection for the top post

Congress leader Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who is all set to be sworn in as the next chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, has extended his gratitude to the party and the Gandhis for considering him for the post despite his “ordinary” background.

“I am happy that I am going to be CM despite being from an ordinary family. I am thankful to the Congress party and the Gandhi family for giving me this opportunity. My mother never stopped me from being in politics. I have reached here today because of her blessings,” Sukhu told ANI on Saturday after being named the chief minister-designate.

“I am thankful to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and the people of the state. Our government will bring change. It is my responsibility to fulfil the promises we made to the people of the state. We have to work for the development of the state,” he told reporters.

Sukhu also dismissed reports about a brewing discontentment among supporters of Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh over his selection for the top post. Supporters of Singh had on Saturday chanted slogans and demanded that she be made the chief minister.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan, will take a brief break to join the swearing-in ceremony of Sukhu in Shimla on Sunday, party leader Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

“Day 95 if the Bharat Jodo Yatra started at 6 am. After padyatra of 13 kms this morning, @RahulGandhi will proceed to Shimla to join CP @kharge to attend the oath-taking ceremony of (the) new Congress government in Himachal. He will return in time for evening Padyatra to walk the remaining 9 km,” Ramesh posted.

Sulkhu, 58, has a steep career trajectory and has risen up the ranks after starting as a grassroots worker. A four-time MLA, he has helmed the state unit of the Congress from 2013 to 2019 and has been a promoter of young leaders.