You can criticise Nehru’s policies, but don’t spread lies: Gandhi’s grandson

Historian Dr Rajmohan Gandhi says even the Himalayas and the Earth “would protest” the allegations made against the “brilliant, great, and noble man”

Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson and historian Dr Rajmohan Gandhi hit out at “false stories” about the country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in an interview with Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra at an event on Saturday.

Gandhi was responding to Moitra’s questions about Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, the Partition, and contemporary India during a session titled “The reflections of a 75-year legacy” at Khushwant Singh Litfest in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh. Calling Nehru a “brilliant, great, and noble man,” Gandhi remarked that even the Himalayas would protest the allegations made against the iconic Congress leader today.

“You can criticise the policies of Nehru, but don’t stoop low by spreading filthy lies about a noble man,” he said while answering one of the questions.

Talking about Nehru’s stint in prison, Gandhi said, “Fourteen years in prison is a very long time. Then his wife dies shortly after he is released. And then all these false stories about a good man, great man, brilliant man.”

“The Himalayas would protest”

“Nehru loved the Himalayas. The Himalayas would protest and the Earth would protest too. You can criticise his policies but what right do you have to spread utter falsehood? I feel deeply about this,” he said.

Referring to Mahatma Gandhi, Rajmohan Gandhi said, “I remember the words of Sarojini Naidu that do not allow us to rest. The amazing thing about Gandhi and many people in India is we blame him for not solving the problems of his life. We also blame him for not solving the problems of our time. This is injustice. After all, he was a human being. Some problems were left for us to resolve.”

“They wanted to create an India for everyone from every background… Many terrible incidents are happening, and the saddest part is staying silent over it. Silence is a wonderful virtue but not when you are an influential person,” he added.

(With agency inputs)