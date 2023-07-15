Rain-hit Himachal pegs its losses at Rs 8,000 crore as CM seeks interim relief

The state government has asked the Centre to provide Rs 2,000 crore in interim relief, even as the state reels under heavy rains, triggering landslides and flash floods, leading to massive damage

Himachal Pradesh has suffered losses of about Rs 8,000 crore as heavy rains wreaked havoc in the hill state, triggering landslides and flash floods and damaging roads and other infrastructure, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Saturday (July 15).

According to the state emergency response centre, the losses amounted to about Rs 4,000 crore till Friday night and Sukhu has sought an interim relief of Rs 2,000 crore from the Union government. About 70,000 tourists have been evacuated from the state and 15,000 vehicles sent out, while around 500 tourists have voluntarily decided to stay back, Sukhu said in a statement issued at Shimla.

Some tourists stuck at Kasol, Manikaran and other adjoining areas in Kullu district refused to move out without their vehicles and have decided to stay back for a few more days till the situation normalises and all roads are opened.

Due to a heavy landslide near Dunkhara on the Kasol–Bhuntar road, the vehicles could not be moved and the tourists had to trek to reach the other side. However, the state government said the tourists are being taken care of.

Electricity, water and mobile phone services have been temporarily restored in 80 per cent of the disaster-affected areas and efforts are being made to restore essential services in the remaining areas at the earliest, the statement said.

Bus services of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) have been suspended on 899 routes and 256 buses are held en route. The HRTC has suffered losses of Rs 5.56 crore, officials said.

Meanwhile, the local Met office has issued an “orange” alert for heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in 10 of the 12 districts of the state, barring Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur, from July 15 to 17 and warned of the possibility of landslides, flash floods and increased runoff in rivers and nullahs. The Met office has also issued a “yellow” warning for heavy rain on July 18 and forecast a wet spell in the state till July 21.

Himachal Pradesh has received 284.1 mm rain so far in July, against the normal rainfall of 110.4 mm, an excess of 157 per cent. Light to heavy rain continued to lash parts of the state, with Dharamshala receiving 131 mm rain, followed by Palampur 51 mm, Sundernagar and Nahan 45 mm each, Kangra 27 mm, Mandi and Narkanda 16 mm each.

(With agency inputs)