Watch: Landslide blocks river flow in Himachal Pradesh

A team of experts has been summoned to analyse the situation and suggest ways to avoid damage to life and property in the village downstream

A fresh landslide in Himachal has blocked the flow of a river, resulting in the formation of a big pool, which threatens human habitation and farm land in the surrounding areas.

The incident happened on Thursday morning (August 12) in Lahual-Spiti district when falling land mass blocked the Chandrabhaga river. No deaths or injuries have been reported so far.

A video on Twitter shows the landslide bringing down loads of soil, rocks and debris and dumping it in the river bed. One can see dust rising and settling while the debris blocked a portion of the river.

District Deputy Commissioner Neeraj Kumar said a team of experts has been summoned which will analyse the situation and suggest ways to avoid damage to life and property in the nearby village.

In July last week, about 200 tourists got stuck in Lahual-Spiti because of a landslide.

On August 11, 14 people died after a landslide in Kinnaur district. Several vehicles got buried under debris. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur declared a compensation of ₹ 4 lakh each to the families of those who died and ₹ 50,000 to those seriously injured.

Year 2021 has been witness to a significant rise in the number of natural calamities in Himachal Pradesh. Landslide events jumped by a mammoth 116% while cloudburst incidents went up by 121% this monsoon in comparison with the events last year.

Four major natural disasters were reported in July with 216 lives lost in the last three months.