Landslide in Himachal, at least 40 people feared buried under debris

Updated 2:30 PM, 11 August, 2021
Members of Indo-Tibetan Border Police have reached the affected area: Photo: @ITBP_official

At least 40 people are feared buried under the debris of a major landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district, an official said on Wednesday.

Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq said several vehicles, including a Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus carrying passengers, are buried. NDTV reported a truck was also hit.

The bus was on its way from Reckong Peo in Kinnaur to Shimla, he said.

The army, National Disaster Response Force, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and local rescue teams have been called in, he said.

Sadiq also said shooting stones are still falling, which is creating problems in carrying out the rescue operation. More details are awaited, he added.

Heavy rain has caused several landslides in parts of Himachal over the past few weeks.

Nine people were killed and many others were injured in multiple landslides in Kinnaur July 25. Eleven people, including the driver, were travelling to Chitkul, a popular tourist spot, in a vehicle when heavy boulders fell, killing eight and injuring others. Another tourist died on the way to hospital.

