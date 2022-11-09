Himachal polls: We work 365 days, 24X7; take every poll seriously, says Nadda

There is a pro-incumbency seen in Himachal Pradesh and there is no environment of antagonism seen in the state, said Nadda

BJP chief J P Nadda alleged that the Congress has contributed a lot in halting the nation’s development and has focussed only on how to remain in power by confusing voters.

He also claimed that the people of Himachal Pradesh have made up their minds ahead of the election in the hill state.

Here is an interview, done by PTI, with BJP president J P Nadda:

Q. How important are these elections, considering that they are being held in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Himachal, the home state of the BJP president.

Advertisement

A. We take every election very seriously. We know that continuously one after another, there is an election going on. We work 365 days and 24X7 and we take every election very seriously. We do not take extra pressure and do not compromise on our performance in any state.

Q. Is prestige more at stake in this election?

A. There is prestige in every election. We fought Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Assam like that.

Q. Politics is all about perceptions and the opposition Congress is trying to create an impression that the BJP has not come up to the expectations of people. Your take.

A. The Congress is saying as it is their job. But there is a pro-incumbency seen in Himachal Pradesh and there is no environment of antagonism seen in the state.

This means that people have accepted the development and the support given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The people have also considered that Jairamji has delivered at the grassroots level as a silent worker.

Q. How do you describe the fight in Himachal?

A. Every fight is very important, but we are comfortable. We do not work lightly and take every election seriously. No complacency should come in.

Also Read: Tripura: BJP will be shown the door for not fulfilling promises, says Manik Sarkar

Q. There are a number of rebels in the fray. How much will they damage the party’s prospects?

A. Initially when any rebel is there, one feels they might damage. But when the campaign picks up, the voters understand that they have to vote for the party. So it will not be a factor anymore and they will be further neutralised by the time of the election.

Q. The Opposition is saying the BJP is fighting the election on the Prime Minister’s face even though it is a local election.

A. There is no second thought that the prime minister is our most towering personality. He is a tall leader and no one has such leadership qualities like him and he is popular across the world.

It is our pride that he is our commander and the prime minister has personal bonding with Himachal Pradesh. How can he not come and campaign here? But from there, in every mohalla, our leaders have an edge.

Q. What are the main issues emerging in this election, as the Opposition is raising price rise, unemployment and the old pension scheme.

A. The people of Himachal do not take the Opposition seriously because they do not know the problem of unemployment or the depth of issues like price rise and other things.

They say things for the sake of saying things. The people of Himachal have faith in the BJP that this is the party which governs, goes into details, does due diligence and has delivered.

Q. The Congress has announced several sops and so has the BJP, even though it is against freebies.

A. As far as the Congress is concerned, the people say that Congress will not fructify anything. They are saying yes to everything people say.

In the BJP, due diligence is done for everything. So, when we say something, the people of the state understand it. You would have seen that the Congress says everything, but in our manifesto we have ascertained the financial implications.

Also Read: Big jolt for Cong in Himachal as 26 leaders join BJP before assembly polls

If we talk about giving a scooty or bicycle, we know the number of beneficiaries and how much is the amount to be incurred and we have told the people.

We have also thought about the finances and people believe when we say something because Congress does not know the expenditure and what is the condition of the states treasury. That is why nobody takes them seriously.

We do not give any freebies, we always empower people. And there is a very thin line between empowerment and allurement and we do due diligence. We believe in empowerment. It is a one-time investment but it empowers society and the state as a whole.

Q. The Agniveer scheme appears to be a challenge for the BJP in some parts of Kangra, Hamirpur and Una. What is your message to the youth?

A. No. Not at all. My message to the youth is that they are in the safest hands as far as the policies for the youth are concerned. There is a sea change in the situation of the youth between the UPA government and today under the dynamic leadership of PM Modi.

Q. Why the Uniform Civil Code in Himachal, which is predominantly Hindu.

A. It is an important issue. We have to run the country very delicately. In society, we all have to shoulder our responsibilities. We have taken this issue state by state and when elections came here, we have included it in the manifesto.

Q. Would you implement UCC at the national level?

A. We are implementing it through the state level.

Q. Why have you focused so much on women by bringing out a separate manifesto. What was the need?

A. They compose half the society. Their empowerment means empowerment of not only the women but the empowerment of the family. And, because of their empowerment, society is going to grow. And it needs focused attention.

We have realised and understood that whatever Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programmes have been, the country has been empowered and it is because women have been in focus. So we wanted to focus on women here in Himachal also.

Also Read: BJP leaders greet Advani, party’s longest serving president, on birthday

Q. The Old Pension Scheme seems to be hurting the interests of the BJP, as the Congress is hyping it up.

A. OPS as an issue is different. But, as far as Congress and BJP are concerned, the employees also know that whatever Congress says has no meaning and what BJP says has good meaning.

It is the BJP which is going to decide. We have been good to every society. We do due diligence. It needs time and employees and people also realise. This is not going to affect much.

Q. Raj nahin, riwaaz badlega. You are setting a new trend by saying so.

A. We have certainly proved that we have changed the situation and have set new trends. First of all NDA, Modiji returned to power with more MPs. Then came Assam, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, then came Manipur and now it is Himachal’s turn.

Q. Your message to the voters of Himachal Pradesh.

A. My message to people is a request to them to vote for the BJP, because in the interest of the society, in the interest of the state and in their interest, it is the need of the hour. I request them to vote for us in their interest.

Q. You hail from Himachal Pradesh. Do you hold political ambitions in Himachal?

A. You have known me and my background. I have never craved any place for myself. I have never been ambitious and have always concentrated on the work given to me. I can say with responsibility that I have never applied or asked for anything. I have no ambitions.

Now that the party has elevated me to such an important position, the entire country is looking up and there is a chance to strengthen the organisation. I left the government to serve the organisation and want to serve people. So, why should I want anything in my home state alone.

Q. How do you view Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo yatra.

A. There were slogans in JNU soon after Afzal Guru was given the death sentence and those slogans were against the Supreme Court judge and President of India, but Rahul Gandhi held a rally in JNU where slogans of breaking India in pieces were made. Are you uniting or breaking? He should apologise to the nation.

Also Read: Despite impressive show in Munugode, BJP may have a long way to power in Tgana

After the Batla House encounter, they had expressed anguish and sympathy towards terrorists. How do we understand all of this. You should atone not once but numerous times. Do you unite or break. Even for Article 370, the Congress should atone as it was the contribution of Jawaharlal Nehru.