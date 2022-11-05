Congress ignored HP as it’s a small state sending just 3-4 MPs: Modi at poll rally

Prime Minister Modi said "because of their mindset, the Congress never gave priority to Himachal's development and the state fell behind”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attacked the Congress, saying it always ignored Himachal Pradesh as the state was small and sent only “three to four MPs” to the Lok Sabha.

“Together, we will take Himachal forward, start a new ‘riwaaz‘ (precedent) and bring the BJP back to power,” PM Modi said at a poll rally in HP’s Sundarnagar.

The hill state has a history of not electing the same party to power for two consecutive terms. The BJP is in power in the state and is leaving no stone unturned to retain it.

Also read: PM Modi visits Radha Soami Satsang in Beas, meets chief Dhillon

Advertisement

Modi accuses Cong of corruption

“Himachal Pradesh, being a small state, was always ignored by the Congress. That party did not consider three-four MLAs in the Lok Sabha politically significant,” PM Modi said.

“Because of their mindset, the Congress never gave priority to Himachal’s development and the state fell behind,” he added.

PM Modi also accused the Congress of corruption and said the grand old party committed its first scam in the defence sector.

“During its regime, the Congress always took commissions in defence deals. It committed scams to the tune of thousands of crores,” he said.

Cong makes false promises: Modi

“Making false promises and giving false guarantees has been an old trick of the Congress. It never gave priority to the development of Himachal. The BJP has fulfilled its promises made to the people,” Modi said.

“We gave free vaccines. If there was a Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, then vaccines would have reached Himachal Pradesh the last. You (public) voted on the right button and that’s why so much development happened,” he added.

Also read: Modi and the NRI: How BJP has tapped the diaspora for electoral gains

He said that the Himachal elections are “very special” this time as each vote will decide the development journey for the next 25 years. “People know that the BJP means stability, priority to development. People of Himachal have decided to form a BJP government again,” he added.

(With Agency inputs)