Cloudburst in Kullu washes away 10 shops; no casualties  

As rains continued to batter Himachal Pradesh, a cloudburst in Kullu district on Thursday (August 11) washed away 10 shops and three vehicles, the state disaster management department said.

However, no casualties have been reported in the cloudburst that occurred at around 7.30 am at Deuthi gram panchayat in Anni tehsil, the department said.

An old bus stand and panchayat building at Deuthi are also facing the risk of being washed away.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: A structure washed away in the flash flood caused due to heavy rain in the Anni block of Kullu. Visuals from Anni bus stand. (Video Source: Disaster Management Authority) pic.twitter.com/pQcXJn55g6 — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022

Revenue department officials have reached the spot to assess the situation, the department said.

In Mandi, the national highway was blocked after a landslide on Thursday morning. The Mandi District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) said the incident occurred at 7 Mile near Pandoh due to which national highway-21 has been completely blocked for traffic. The traffic has been diverted through Kataula.

On Monday, a 15-year-old boy was killed as cloudburst struck two villages in Chamba.

On Tuesday, landslides were reported from various districts, prompting authorities to close 41 lateral roads. Lightning also affected 25 transformers in Chamba district, leaving several villages without power.

Himachal Pradesh | Heavy rain in last 24 hours, leads to an increase in the water level of rivers and rivulets, including Suketi river, causing severe waterlogging and a flood-like situation in parts of the state. Visuals from Mandi where normal life is affected. pic.twitter.com/MtJAXUZcuY — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022

Flash floods also affected at least 43 supply schemes in Chamba.

