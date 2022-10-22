AAP govt’s move on OPS in Punjab gives party hope in neighbouring Himachal

Promising to implement the old pension scheme in HP too, AAP’s announcement to revert to the scheme in Punjab is being seen as bid to woo the government employees in the hill state

With the Punjab government announcing the implementation of the old pension scheme (OPS) in the state, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is hoping that it will give a fillip to its chances in the neighbouring state of Himachal Pradesh which is going to the polls on November 12.

The OPS has become an emotive issue in Himachal Pradesh after the Congress promised to implement the scheme if it came to power. The AAP too has hitched its wagon to this electoral pitch, promising to implement it in the hill state as well as Gujarat if voted to power in the upcoming assembly elections.

Kejriwal delivers, asserts AAP

“The Punjab government has proved that (Arvind) Kejriwal delivers whatever he promises. In Himachal too, the old pension scheme will be implemented if AAP is voted to power,” announced AAP state president Surjeet Thakur.

As in Himachal Pradesh government employees play a decisive role in elections, the announcement is being seen as bid to woo them. The state has 2.25 lakh government employees, of whom around 1.5 lakh employees are under the New Pension Scheme. Reverting to the old scheme has been a major demand in many states.

BJP calls it misleading

The ruling BJP, on the other hand, is telling the people not to succumb to such promises. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has been declaring in election rallies that opposition parties are misleading people and that the old pension scheme can be implemented only with the clearance of the Centre.

The government has been stressing that reverting to the old pension scheme would further strain the already stretched state coffers. The implementation would reportedly result in additional annual burden of around Rs 600 crore on the state exchequer at a time when the state government is already under a debt of Rs 70,000 crore.

AAP regains hope

The announcement in Punjab has, meanwhile, given hope to AAP in Himachal Pradesh at a time when it seemed the leadership was just focusing on Gujarat. This, local AAP leaders feel, could help put the campaign back on track by wooing the government employees.

“Look at our record in Punjab. The government has implemented all promises made by Kejriwal within six months. Now, it’s the turn of Himachal. Here, too, all guarantees will be fulfilled,” said Surjeet Thakur.