Rishabh Pant accident: Meet the driver, conductor who rescued the cricketer

They stopped their bus and ran over to pull Pant out of the car, minutes before it was engulfed in flames.

Haryana Roadways has honoured driver, Sushil Kumar, and conductor, Paramjeet, who helped the cricketer, Rishabh Pant, get out of his luxury car after it crashed into a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

The state government also is likely to honour the two, according to sources.

“We gave them an appreciation letter and a shield when they returned to Panipat,” Haryana Roadways Panipat depot general manager, Kuldeep Jangra, told PTI over the phone.

He said Kumar saw a car slamming into the road divider after which he stopped the bus, and he and the conductor ran over to help. Jangra said both the driver and the conductor presented an example of humanity.

Advertisement

Also read: Rishabh Pant accident: Cricketer wanted to surprise mother on New Year

The bus, which was headed to Panipat, started from Haridwar at 4.25 am and reached the accident spot about an hour later, he said.

The driver and the conductor told us that minutes after they pulled Pant out of the car, it was engulfed in flames, he added.

Sources said the state government was also likely to honour Sushil Kumar and Paramjeet in the coming days.

Haryana Transport Minister, Mool Chand Sharma, said the two presented an example of humanity and provided immediate help to Pant.

Pant, India’s star cricketer, had a miraculous escape when his luxury car crashed into the road divider and caught fire after he dozed off at the wheel on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the early hours of Friday.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant accident: What really happened?

The 25-year-old, who was on his way to his hometown Roorkee to surprise his mother, suffered injuries on his head, back, and feet, but is stable following the accident in Manglaur in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district, the police said.

The car was completely charred and reduced to a mangled heap.

Principal Secretary (Transport), Haryana, Navdeep Virk also lauded Kumar and Paramjeet.

“Exemplary conduct and presence of mind by Haryana Roadways driver Sushil and conductor Paramjeet from Panipat Depot, who were the first at @RishabhPant17 accident site and helped him,” Virk said in a tweet.

(With agency inputs)