Rice mill collapse in Haryana: 4 dead, 18 injured, several trapped under rubble

At least four people are feared to have died and around 18 others injured when a three-storied building housing a rice mill collapsed in Karnal, Haryana on Tuesday (April 18).

There are reports that many more workers are still trapped under the rubble, since the mill also served as their sleeping quarters.

#WATCH | Haryana: Several rice mill workers feared being trapped under debris after a three-storeyed rice mill building collapsed in Karnal. Workers used to sleep inside the building. Fire brigade, police and ambulance have reached the spot. Rescue operations underway. pic.twitter.com/AFzN9HDPYw — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2023