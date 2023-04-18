Rice mill collapse in Haryana: 4 dead, 18 injured, several trapped under rubble

There are reports that many more workers are still trapped under the rubble, since the mill also served as their sleeping quarters

The fire brigade and police are carrying out rescue operations, with ambulances also reaching the site. (Image: ANI / Twitter)

At least four people are feared to have died and around 18 others injured when a three-storied building housing a rice mill collapsed in Karnal, Haryana on Tuesday (April 18).

The fire brigade and police are carrying out rescue operations, with ambulances also reaching the site.

(With inputs from agencies)

