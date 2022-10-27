Rape convict Ram Rahim’s ‘adopted daughter’ will be called ‘Ruh Di’

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a 20-year-jail sentence after being convicted of rape and murder in 2017, is currently on a 40-day parole

Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who was convicted of rape and murder in 2017, has announced a new name for his “adopted daughter” Honeypreet Insan.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a 20-year-jail sentence after being convicted of rape and murder in 2017, is currently on a 40-day parole.

Ram Rahim on Wednesday (October 26) announced that his “adopted daughter” Honeypreet would be known as “Ruhani didi” in the future.

Rahim told the media: “Our daughter is called Honeypreet. Since everyone calls her ‘didi’, it causes confusion as everyone is ‘didi’. So, we have now named her ‘Ruhani Didi’ and modernised it to an easy to pronounce ‘Ruh Di’.”

Advertisement

Also Read: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar says he had no role in Ram Rahim’s parole

Honeypreet, originally Priyanka Taneja, was arrested for violent protests by Dera supporters after Ram Rahim was arrested for raping two followers at his ashram in Sirsa, Haryana. According to the police, about 38 people were killed during the violent protests.

Honeypreet now 41, has often defended her relationship with Rahim Singh. She has been accused of instigating riots, helping the Dera chief escape.

Dera Sacha Sauda

The Dera Sacha Sauda, which describes itself as a social welfare and spiritual organization, was set up in 1948.

Also Read: Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s repeat paroles, and their links with elections

The sect claims 50 million followers across the world, has a network of centres across Punjab and Haryana. They receive sizeable support from the Dalit and backward castes.

Ram Rahim has been heading the Dera Sacha Sauda since 1990.