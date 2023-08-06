Haryana violence: Internet suspension extended in Nuh; hotel from where ‘stones were pelted’ razed

The district administration of Haryana’s violence-torn Nuh town continued the demolition of “illegal” structures for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday (August 6) with Sahara Hotel, where rioters allegedly pelted stones at a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession on July 31, being its latest target.

Six people including two home guards and a cleric of a mosque were killed when communal clashes broke out during a procession of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad on July 31. The violence has spread to the nearby Gurugram, keeping administration and police on their toes.

“The building was totally unauthorised and it was served notices by the government and department. Today, this action is being taken. This is a hotel-cum-restaurant and is completely unauthorised. Hooligans had pelted stones on the yatra from here. So, this action is being taken,” Nuh district town planner Vinesh Kumar told ANI.

Reports say, building mostly belonging to people who were involved in the clashes are being razed. On Saturday, the administration demolished several shops including pharmaceutical shops. According to reports, while almost 60 structures have been demolished so far, several owners have fled fearing arrest.

Suspension on mobile internet extended in Nuh, Palwar

The The Haryana government on Saturday extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in Nuh till August 8, according to an official order.

Suspension of these two services in Palwal district has been extended till 5 pm on August 7, it said.

The order to extend the suspension was issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home), T V S N Prasad, on Saturday evening. The Haryana government had earlier suspended mobile internet and SMS services and later extended till August 5.

“This order is extended to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of district Nuh and shall be in force up to 08.08.2023 (23:59 hrs),” it stated.

“It has been brought to my notice by the deputy commissioners of Nuh that the law-and-order situation has been reviewed and intimated that conditions are still critical and tense in their respective districts,” the order stated.

“After assessment of the current prevailing law-and-order situation as well as recommendation of the deputy commissioner, Nuh, I am of this view that there is a clear potential of disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disturbance of public law and order in district Nuh on account of misuse of internet services by way of spread of inflammatory material and false rumours, which are being or could be transmitted/circulated to the public through social media/messaging services on mobile internet services, SMS services and other dongle services,” it said.

In a separate order, the ACS (Home) said, “This order extended to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of district Palwal, Haryana, and shall be in force up to 07.08.2023 (1700 hrs).”

Security beefed up in Gurgaon for Hindu Samaj Mahapanchayat

In the neighbouring Gurugram district, security has been tightened ahead of the Mahapanchayat called by the Hindu Samaj in Tighar village.

“For the last two to three days, Gurugram is peaceful. No incident has been reported. We feel that today’s panchayat will be carried out peacefully. We have had talks with all sides. They have assured us that the panchayat will happen peacefully…The panchayat starts at 9 am. Around 500-1,000 people are expected to attend the Panchayat…,” ANI quoted ACP DLF Gurugram, Vikas Kaushik as saying.

(With inputs from agencies)