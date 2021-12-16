Gurugram namaz row: MP wants contempt action against Haryana officials

Former Rajya Sabha MP Mohammad Adeeb has approached the Supreme Court in connection with the Gurugram namaz controversy wherein some miscreants prevented Muslims from holding Friday prayers at designated places.

Adeeb, a former BSP MP, also sought contempt of court action against top officials of the police and civil administration of the Haryana government for the alleged inaction in the issue.

Muslims who have been holding prayers in public spaces, including open grounds, designated by the local authorities were prevented from doing so recently by Hindutva groups, who allegedly gave hate speeches and created communal tension.

Adeeb in his petition sought contempt action against Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) PK Agrawal and Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal.

He also alleged that the authorities did nothing to stop “identifiable hooligans” who repeatedly blocked namaz in Gurugram.

Adeeb explained that permission to hold Friday prayers were given at designated places as there was shortage of space and facilities.

However, fringe groups had opposed and stopped the prayers claiming that some of the Muslims were trying to spread to terrorism or were illegal migrants from Bangladesh or Myanmar.

Adeeb stated that the administration did not take any action against the Hindu groups who later went to other sites “chanting communally divisive slogans”.

The plea said that “continuous inaction, apathy of the state machinery and failure of the local law enforcement agencies and administration to prevent such incidents or to find a solution to the crisis before it spirals into a monstrosity, is precisely what had been indicated by this Hon’ble Court in Tehseen S Poonawala judgment”.