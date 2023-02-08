Gurugram couple held for allegedly torturing underage domestic help

Officials reported that the girl was discovered with multiple wounds on her person. Authorities are also performing a medical examination to determine if she was a victim of sexual assault

Last night (February 7) in Gurugram, a 13-year-old domestic worker from Jharkhand was rescued from her employer’s residence after allegedly enduring severe mistreatment for several months, according to police.

The young girl was found with multiple injuries all over her body and was promptly taken to a hospital for treatment. Medical professionals are conducting an examination to determine if sexual assault was involved, sources say.

Also Read: Submit details of tenants, domestic help to police: Jammu admin to landlords

According to the police, the underage domestic worker from Ranchi stated that she was kept captive in the house for the past five months.

Advertisement

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime), Preet Pal Sangwan, reported that the young girl was subjected to torture and sexual harassment by the couple for several months. He stated that the couple failed to provide her with proper nourishment and physically assaulted her, resulting in wounds on her hands, feet, and face.

The girl told the police that she had to survive on leftovers. After being rescued, she was taken to the hospital where her condition is now stable. The complaint, filed by Pinky Malik of the Sakhi Center, alleged that the minor was employed as a domestic worker by the couple in a house located in New Colony.

This 14 yr old girl has been brutally beaten up by an educated couple in Gurgaon. No body part that's not tortured. They cut her, beat her, burnt her with chimta. She had to eat food from dustbin. She was rescued after i raised an SOS & approached @PreetiBDalal@cmohry @NCPCR_ pic.twitter.com/qiWYTOwnxe — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) February 7, 2023

Pinky Malik stated that the couple routinely inflicted daily beatings upon the girl, preventing her from sleeping at night and tormenting her. Upon receiving information, she quickly alerted the authorities, resulting in the girl being rescued from the house.

The police have announced that an investigation is underway and appropriate actions will be taken against the accused family and the placement agency once the inquiry is finished.

The initial investigation has revealed that the couple hired the young girl five months prior to take care of their young daughter. Both husband and wife are accused of daily beatings for trivial reasons and sexual harassment, according to the police.

Also Read: 23-year-old domestic help arrested over sensational murder of J-K prisons DGP

A First Information Report has been filed against the couple under sections 323 (causing injury), 342 (unlawful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).