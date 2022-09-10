‘Get Out’, Haryana women’s panel chief to women cop for ‘mishandling’ a case

In a video gone viral, chairperson of Haryana State Commission for Women Renu Bhatia is heard asking the woman police officer to get out while warning her of a departmental enquiry against her

Chairperson of Haryana State Commission for Women Renu Bhatia on Friday (September 9) got into a heated argument with a woman police officer over a case of marital dispute. The argument took place in Haryana’s Kaithal during Bhatia’s meeting with police officers.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media. In the video, Bhatia is heard asking the woman police officer to get out while warning her of a departmental enquiry against her.

Bhatia is seen telling the woman cop that she could have slapped the man tightly. “You got the girl checked thrice. Get out. There will be a departmental enquiry against you,” says Bhatia.

Check this public spat between a Woman Police officer of @police_haryana and @RenuWBhatia1 the Chairperson of @HSCWHaryana .

Bhatia was reprimanding the woman police officer over her mishandling of a dispute between a husband and a wife. According to the marital dispute case, the husband wanted to leave the wife because, according to him, she was not physically fit. Bhatia had, thus, ordered for the couple’s medical examination.

The woman police officer, however, failed to comply with Bhatia’s orders. Though the woman was tested thrice, the man refused to get tested even once.

Bhatia on learning about the same, is seen rebuking the officer. The woman cop in response to Bhatia’s allegations, says, “We have not come here to get insulted”.

In response, Bhatia says, “Are you here to get the girl insulted?” She then directs the SHO to take the female cop outside the meeting hall.

The woman cop, however, asks how she had insulted the women. Bhatia once again asks her why she had to get the woman tested thrice. “Do not argue with me, get out,” Bhatia tells the women police officer.

The officer is then escorted out of the hall.

Bhatia later told the media, “We got a case involving a husband and wife. The husband misbehaved several times with members of the commission and the police. The man wanted to leave the wife because, according to him, she was not ‘physically fit. So, we ordered medical tests for both of them. The investigating officer, however, failed to get it done. So, we have ordered a departmental inquiry against her.”