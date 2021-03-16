Farm agitation: Khattar brings Bill to recover damages from rioters

State Home Minister Anil Vij tabled the Haryana Recovery of Damages to Property during Disturbance to Public Order Bill, 2021 in the House amid uproar by Congress MLAs

Days after winning the trust vote in the Haryana assembly, the BJP-JJP combine government on Monday (March 15) tabled a Bill seeking recovery of damages to public properties from rioters, triggering a walkout by the Opposition.

Haryana’s Home and Urban Local Bodies Minister Anil Vij tabled the Haryana Recovery of Damages to Property during Disturbance to Public Order Bill, 2021 in the House amid uproar by Congress MLAs. The Bill will be taken up for discussion in the later part of the ongoing budget session of the assembly.

Senior Congress member R S Kadian questioned the timing of bringing in the Bill, saying it sends a “wrong message amid the ongoing farmers’ agitation”.

Former Chief Minister B S Hooda, who is the Leader of Opposition, said it was the state authorities who dug up roads to prevent farmers from reaching the national capital. “So who will be held responsible for causing damage to public property in this case?” Hooda asked.

BJP-JJP condemn boycott of their leaders

The Haryana Assembly passed a resolution condemning the boycott of BJP and JJP leaders across the state in view of the ongoing farmers’ protest. The House called the act a “murder of democracy” and a “dangerous trend” that was against the principle of democracy.

The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who blamed Congress leaders for instigating people to boycott BJP-JJP leaders.

Khattar raised the issue after Ambala MLA Aseem Goel told the House that people had demonstrated outside his house after he gave a speech in the Assembly on the no-confidence motion. “The demonstrators used filthy language for me and my near and dear ones in front of all my family members. This is inappropriate,” he said. Goel accused Congress members of encouraging the demonstrators, but the opposition rejected the charge.

“I will like to clarify on the floor of the House that nobody from my party is instigating people to boycott any political leader. We are supporting farmers on their demands, but this does not mean that we are instigating them,” said Hooda.

He said if Goel or any other political leader had been wronged, he should lodge an FIR and the law would take its course.

‘Hopeless government’

On the other hand, farmers are firm on their demand and said they will continue to boycott BJP and JJP. Harinder Singh, a member of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), told The Federal, “This government is anti-farmer and bringing anti-farmer ordinances. Let them do their work, we will continue boycotting them.”

He added, “This is the BJP’s agenda. Whoever speaks against the party, is muzzled. Speaking against the government or even boycotting it is our democratic right. We are not indulging in violence. The bigger question is how such undemocratic bills and resolutions are being passed in the Vidhan Sabha since the time BJP came to power?”

“We don’t care about this government and their decisions anymore. This is an anti-farmer government. This is a hopeless government. We have set up an aim to remove this government and we will do it. They will not be allowed in our villages,” said Tekram Kandela, leader of Kandela Khap in Haryana.

On Dushyant Chautala, Kandela said, “We fed a snake. He has brought shame to the entire Jat community and the entire Chautala clan. In Jats, brotherhood comes before power and position. For him, the chair and deputy CM’s post have become more important. He will not get a single vote in the next election.”