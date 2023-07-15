Yamuna level dips, situation will be normal if no rain: Kejriwal

Kejriwal said the major water treatment plants at Wazirabad and Chandrawal will start functioning again by Sunday, easing the availability of drinking water to residents

The water level in the rain-swollen Yamuna in Delhi is receding slowly though the river is still flowing above the danger mark, and the situation will normalise soon if no more heavy rains come, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

With several parts of the capital still inundated, the chief minister urged people to avoid waterlogged areas.

“I urge everyone to avoid this. It could be fatal,” he said, tagging a video of children playing in floodwaters in Delhi’s Shanti Van area, close to the winding river that flows from Uttarakhand and through Delhi before merging with the Ganges in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Kejriwal said the major water treatment plants at Wazirabad and Chandrawal will start functioning again by Sunday, easing the availability of drinking water to residents.

“The water level of the Yamuna is receding slowly. The situation will normalise soon if there is no more heavy rain,” he tweeted.

“Water is being drained out of Wazirabad and Chandrawal treatment plants. The machines will be dried afterwards. Both the plants will be started by tomorrow,” he added. “Kindly follow precautions and help one another.”

Yamuna dips

After wreaking havoc on lives and livelihoods in parts of Delhi close to the river, the swollen Yamuna followed a downward trend on Saturday morning, dipping a few centimetres per hour.

A breach at the Indraprastha regulator that flooded the area near ITO and parts of the Ring Road was sealed. The police then allowed the movement of light vehicles on both carriageways of the arterial Ring Road on a stretch — from Shanti Van to Geeta Colony.

But the road from Shanti Van to Rajghat and towards the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT), all of which are located close to the river, remain closed, the police said.

The Delhi Metro removed the speed restrictions on the movement of trains on the Yamuna bridges as the water level in the river receded. All trains were running at normal speed now.

Officials said the breach at the Indraprastha regulator was sealed by workers and Army personnel around midnight.

The work of pumping out water that flooded areas around ITO, Ring Road and Mathura Road and restoring the regulator has been taken up, officials said.

Danger mark

Despite a dip in the water level, the Yamuna was still flowing over two metres above the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Saturday, authorities said.

The situation could worsen if the capital and upper catchment areas get more rains as predicted.

According to the Central Water Commissions flood-monitoring portal, the Yamuna water level declined to 207.62 metres by 7 am on Saturday from its peak of 208.66 metres at 8 pm on Thursday.

With the flow rate from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana’s Yamunanagar decreasing over the past two days, further decline is expected.

Videos have gone viral on social media showing all the excess water from the Hathnikund Barrage in Harayana being released towards Delhi and none towards Uttar Pradesh.

