Why is Centre quiet on excise policy violations in BJP-ruled Gujarat?: Manish Sisodia

The deputy chief minister of Delhi, accused of violating the liquor policy, alleged that the Narendra Modi regime was using the CBI and ED to settle scores with the Arvind Kejriwal government

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been named among 14 others in a liquor policy violations case by the CBI, on Monday (August 22) sought to know why the Centre was mum on alleged excise policy violations in BJP-ruled Gujarat.

“They don’t care about any fraud in excise policy, otherwise they would have first probed the corruption in BJP-ruled Gujarat where ₹10,000 crore excise tax evasion is happening every year. Thousands die there after consuming toxic liquor,” Sisodia told a news channel on Monday.

“A BJP leader first alleged a scam of ₹8,000, then another leader claimed ₹1,100 crore fraud. Now, they are alleging a ₹144 crore scam, but they will not find anything because there was complete transparency in the implementation of the liquor policy,” Sisodia said.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader also reiterated his allegation that the BJP was misusing central agencies against the Arvind Kejriwal government in New Delhi because of the “commendable” work it is doing in the education and healthcare sector, achievements of which have been lauded both at home and abroad.

Advertisement

Comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Kejriwal, Sisodia said while the latter is striving hard to improve healthcare, education and create more jobs, the former is only concerned about launching raids against political rivals with the help of ED and CBI.

On Sunday, the CBI had issued a lookout notice against Sisodia and others named in the case, barring their travel abroad. Sisodia in a response on Twitter had said that he was very much present in Delhi and is even ready to show up wherever the government wants him to.