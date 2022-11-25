Vigilance dept calls for probe into ‘Rs 1,300 cr scam’ in Delhi classroom construction

Manish Sisodia blamed the BJP over “politically motivated” leaks, saying the vigilance report has been submitted to the media and the chief secretary and not to the minister or even the CVC

Yet another controversy threatens to add to the bitter discourse between the AAP and BJP who are involved in a no-holds barred campaign for the MCD polls to be held on December 4.

The Delhi government’s vigilance directorate has recommended a probe by a “specialised agency” into alleged irregularities in the construction of classrooms for Delhi government schools, claiming it involved “a scam of Rs 1,300 crore”. A vigilance directorate report recommending probe into “grave irregularities and corruption” by the government in the construction of 2,405 classrooms in 193 schools has been submitted to the chief secretary.

The vigilance directorate has also recommended “fixing responsibilities” of the concerned officials of the education department and Public Works Department (PWD) who were involved in the “bungling” to the tune of nearly Rs 1,300 crore.

Sisodia slams BJP

Following the news, Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over “politically motivated” media leaks. “In the so-called scam in the classroom construction, the vigilance report has been submitted to the media and the chief secretary. It has not been submitted to the minister. It was also not submitted to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC),” said Sisodia, who is also in charge of education and PWD portfolios.

Sisodia added this has happened because cases and chargesheets against ruling Aaam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders are written at the BJP headquarters. “It is happening every day,” said Sisodia.

On February 17, 2020, the CVC had in a report highlighted irregularities in the construction of 2,405 classrooms in Delhi government schools by the PWD. The CVC had sent the report to the Delhi government’s vigilance directorate seeking its comments on the matter.

The additional classrooms in Delhi government schools – 2,405 classrooms in 193 schools — were constructed following Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s direction in April, 2015.

‘Pvt persons involved’

Apart from procedural lapses and violation of rules and manuals to tamper with the tender process, the vigilance directorate, in its report, has underlined the role of private persons Babbar and Babbar Associates, who, without being appointed consultants, attended crucial meeting in the chamber of the then PWD minister. The report also said that they influenced the minister for changes done in the work contracts in the name of “richer specifications” that resulted into additional financial implications of Rs 205.45 crore, the report said.

“Besides being a serious threat to security aspects, this kind of approach will lead to administrative anarchy and chaos,” the vigilance directorate observed in its report.