Swiggy delivery agent dies after being dragged by car for 500 m in Noida

In a bizarre replay of the Kanjhawala accident in Delhi on New Year eve’s night when a 20-year-old girl, Anjali Singh, was dragged by a car for about 13 km and died, a delivery agent employed by Swiggy was killed on the same night just hours later in Noida when a car hit his two-wheeler and dragged him for about half-a-kilometre.

According to the police, Kaushal Yadav went out for a delivery when a car hit his two-wheeler under a flyover in Noida Sector 14. According to witnesses, the driver stopped the car at a temple about 500 metres away from the accident site and ran from the scene after Kaushal’s body came off the car.

When Kaushal’s brother, Amit, called up the former on his phone at 1 am, a passerby took the call and informed him about the accident.

According to police, they have filed a case based on Amit’s complaint, and an investigation is underway.

“We are reviewing the CCTVs in the area to identify the culprit,” an officer stated.