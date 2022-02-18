Sweetest terrorist: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Khalistani taunt

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit back at his critics who called him a “separatist” and “terrorist”, saying he would be the sweetest terrorist who builds hospitals and schools for people.

“I might be the sweetest terrorist who builds hospitals and schools for people…,” Arvind Kejriwal said.

Former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas, had accused Kejriwal of wanting to become the PM of Khalistan, a separate country demanded by a certain section of Punjabis.

The BJP and Congress too have called Kejriwal a pro-separatist during the election campaign for Punjab assembly elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has said, “These people are carrying the dream of dividing Punjab. They are ready to join hands with separatists to remain in power. Their agenda is no different than Pakistan’s agenda.”

If these charges were correct, Kejriwal sought to know why he was not investigated or arrested. “If Prime Minister Modi knew that I’m a pro-separatist, why didn’t he prove or investigate these charges?”

“They [BJP, Congress leaders] are saying that for 10 years, Arvind Kejriwal has been planning to bifurcate the country into two parts and aims to become the prime minister of one part. This is a comedy. This claim should be laughed at,” Kejriwal said.

“This means I’m a big terrorist. So what were their security agencies doing? The Congress was also in power for 10 years. Were they sleeping? Why didn’t Modiji get me arrested?” he said.

Calling all the parties corrupt, the AAP leader said, “All the parties — Akali Dal, BJP, Congress — have come together. All leaders including Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi, Sukhbir Badal, Charanjit Singh Channi and Captain Amarinder have come together to defeat AAP… Bhagwant Mann is an honest man.”

“They are all speaking the same language. It looks like they have a chat on a video call or conference call at night…. What is our fault?” Arvind Kejriwal said.