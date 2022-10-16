Sunder Nagri murder: How cops failed to see tell-tale signs

Although there's a sizeable Hindu and Muslim population, law and order issues in the locality never took a communal turn. Residents feel the VHP event after Manish's death vitiated the environment

A fortnight after the gruesome murder of a young boy named Manish in north-east Delhi’s Sunder Nagri, a locality known for its resettlement colonies and rising cases of substance abuse, hasn’t quite managed to get back to normalcy despite heavy deployment of CRPF personnel since October 2.

It is one of the largest resettlement colonies in the national capital that came into being during the 1975-1976 Clean Delhi Drive by the Central government.

The presence of a police station in the locality did not deter the three boys strongly motivated to avenge the year-long confinement of their imprisoned friends. The accused, identified as Aalam, Bilal, and Faizan — all of them residents of Sunder Nagri — have been booked for murder and are currently in custody.

The making of a tragedy

Speaking to The Federal, councillor from Sunder Nagri ward, Vimlesh Koli, recalled how the police failed to put a check on substance abuse and instances of growing crime in the area. “As a public representative, I had approached the police umpteen number of times in view of rising cases of intoxicated youths indulging in theft and physical violence, but the cops never paid heed to our concerns. I am not surprised that this incident occurred, and won’t be surprised if it is repeated in future, unless police get their act together,” reiterated Koli.

How boys have fallen prey to smack

According to Koli, boys here are addicted to smack — a semi-synthetic drug that comes from the opium plant – and the situation is so bad that after dark it gets difficult to even find an auto or a cab to travel from this area. Multiple instances of snatching and robbery have also been reported.

Families in the area flag issues like illiteracy, unemployment and absence of congenial atmosphere behind the rising drug addiction. “If fathers ask their children to buy smokes, what can you expect from them when they grow up,” lamented a mother.

The demographic break-up

According to 2011 census, around 1.2 lakh people live here. The numbers have certainly gone up since then. Even a conservative estimate would peg it around 1.5 lakh now, said a public representative. A nuclear family here has on an average a minimum of five members while numbers in a joint family range between 14-18. “As the colonies are densely populated, it makes it easier for illegal businesses like selling smack and other intoxicants to thrive,” lamented a resident.

The residents here are mainly inhabited in 18 blocks spread over an area of 700 metres to 1,000 metres length-wise. Around 60-70 per cent are staying in their own houses and rest in basic rental accommodation or in Jhuggis (make-shift houses). The majority of people are low-wage earners — factory workers, labourers, security guards, clerks, small shopkeepers, taxi drivers and small auto drivers.

Not privy to communal clashes

Although there is a sizeable number of Hindus and Muslims, the locality hasn’t seen major communal clashes. Even though law-and-order problem has always persisted, it had never taken a communal turn. Residents feel that the VHP event organised after Manish’s death vitiated the environment.

“Even during the Delhi riots in 2020, our locality remained peaceful. We supported each other and never allowed communal forces to spew venom,” said Nilofar, a resident of Sunder Nagri. But since the murder, and more so after the VHP event, Hindus have grown suspicious of us. This has also reduced the interaction among the two groups, she said with a worried look.

The trigger and its far-reaching consequences

At the VHP event, called ‘Hindu Virat Sabha’, or ‘Aakrosh Sabha’—organised after the stabbing of Manish grabbed headlines — calls were reportedly made to cut off the hands of those attacking Hindu society, to pick up weapons and to boycott their businesses.

“The sheer act of giving a communal tinge to a crime does a lot of injustice not only to the deceased, but also the community that is being targeted,” said Nilofar. We condemn the act entirely and stand unitedly with the victim’s family, she added.

Addressing the bigger evil

A group of women sitting outside their houses said that the police and the administration must recognise the bigger evil — substance abuse, burglary and infighting among employed youth. Women from both communities feel unsafe traveling after dark. The government should address these issues, as it affects us directly and on a daily basis, they said, adding, joint petitions have been made multiple times, along with our ward councillor, but the situation is far from ideal.

The local politics

The councillor – in the East Delhi Municipal Corporation — hesitantly spoke about the acute fund crunch she faces. from. Funds to run a basic ‘malaria prevention’ programme are also not available.

Commenting on the current situation, sitting MLA from Seemapuri, Rajendra Pal Gautam, during a foot march being led by his organisation ‘Mission Jai Bhim’, said that his office is constantly in touch with Manish’s family and has extended full support to them.

The Aam Aadmi Party has had a strong presence in the area, winning the Seemapuri seat in 2012, 2015 and 2020 assembly elections. Gautam has won the seat two times in a row. BJP’s Manoj Tiwari is the sitting MP from North-East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Like AAP’s Gautam, Tiwari is currently serving his second term as an MP from North East Delhi.