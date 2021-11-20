Strong winds to drive up Delhi’s air quality ‘significantly’ from Sunday

The AQI in neighbouring Ghaziabad (342), Gurgaon (340) and Noida (363), was also in the very poor category

The national capital’s air quality was in the very poor category on Saturday, but is predicted to improve significantly from Sunday owing to relatively strong winds.

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was 377 at 9 am on Saturday. It was slightly better on Friday when the AQI was 370, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

“The city recorded a minimum temperature of 14.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the seasons average,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The AQI in neighbouring Ghaziabad (342), Gurgaon (340) and Noida (363), was also in the very poor category.

Advertisement

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and between 401 and 500 severe.

According to the authorities, the air quality is likely to improve “significantly” from Sunday owing to relatively strong winds.

Also read: Dropping temperature likely to keep Delhi’s pollution levels high

To combat pollution, the Delhi government had issued 10 directions on Wednesday, including a ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items in the city, and closure of schools and colleges till further orders.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to be 26 degrees Celsius on Saturday. The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 85 percent. The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky for the day with the possibility of very light rain.

(With inputs from Agencies)