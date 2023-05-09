Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court frames charges against Aaftab Poonawala

Aaftab has denied the charges and demanded a trial. The matter has been posted for further proceedings on June 1.

A Delhi court on Tuesday (May 9) framed charges of murder and disappearance of evidence against Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar to death and chopping her body into pieces.

Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar said prima facie a case for offences under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) was made out against the accused.

Also read: Shraddha Walkar’s father wants accused Aaftab’s parents questioned

Aaftab has denied the charges and demanded a trial. The matter has been posted for further proceedings on June 1.

Advertisement

The Delhi Police had filed a 6,629-page charge sheet in the case on January 24.

On May 18 last year, Aaftab allegedly strangled Shraddha to death, chopped her body into multiple pieces and kept them in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli.

He disposed the body in different places of Delhi over a period of time to avoid getting caught.

Also read: ‘Aftab cut body into 17 parts, ground bones in stone-grinder’: Chargesheet in Shraddha murder case

The incident came to light after Shraddha’s father reported her for missing for almost two months.

Aaftab, who was arrested in November last year is lodged in Tihar Jail in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies)