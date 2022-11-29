Shraddha murder: Security beefed up for Aftab after sword attack; 2 detained

Aftab was taken for another round of polygraph test on Tuesday amid heavy security

Aftab Amin Poonawala, the prime accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder, on Tuesday (November 29) was taken from Tihar Jail to the forensic laboratory for another round of lie-detector test amid high security, a day after weapon wielding miscreants attacked the police van in which he was being carried.

Security was also beefed up outside the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini where Aftan was attacked.

Also read: Shraddha Walkar murder case: Police van carrying Aftab attacked with swords

On Monday evening, sword-wielding individuals stopped the police van carrying Aftab and came charging at him when he was being taken back to jail after a polygraph test at the forensic lab.

Advertisement

A senior police officer told PTI that security has been increased in view of Monday’s incident. The paramilitary force has also been deployed outside the laboratory. On Tuesday, Poonawala again reached the laboratory for the remaining session of the polygraph test.

Reports said while paramilitary personnel were seen carrying state-of-the-art weapons, the number of personnel from the Delhi Police’s Third Battalion, responsible for the movement of jail inmates, has also increased.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) G S Sidhu said two of the attackers have been detained and sent to judicial custody.

They have been identified as Kuldeep and Nigam, police said. A case has been registered at the Prashant Vihar Police Station in connection with the incident.

Also read: Why didn’t Shraddha Walkar just walk away? It’s complicated

Aftab allegedly strangled Shraddha to death and cut her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli in south Delhi, before dumping them across the city over several days. He was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17. On November 22, he was sent to police custody for four days. The court on November 26, sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.

Also read: ‘Aftab tried to kill, threatens to cut me into pieces’: Shraddha in 2020 complaint

(With inputs from agencies)