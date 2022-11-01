Satyendar Jain extorted ₹10 crore, alleges conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

While the BJP has called the AAP a party of frauds, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has accused the saffron party of using Sukesh to divert public attention from the Morbi bridge collapse incident

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s allegation that AAP leader Satyendar Jain extorted ₹10 crore from him to ensure his safety in prison, has triggered a political slugfest between the Arvind Kejriwal-led party and the BJP.

Sukesh, who is the prime accused in a ₹200 crore money laundering case and is currently lodged in Delhi’s Mandoli Jail, made the allegations in a letter to Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on October 8.

While the BJP called the AAP a “maha thug” party, saying “the conman has been conned”, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal rubbished the allegations saying it was an attempt to divert attention from the Morbi bridge collapse incident in Gujarat.

The LG’s office said that Sukesh’s letter was forwarded to the Chief Secretary of the Delhi government for necessary action on October 18.

The conman in his letter alleged that more than ₹50 crore was given to the AAP on a promise of giving Sukesh an important post in the party in South Zone, and also help him in getting nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

Sukesh also alleged that he was visited by Jain in Tihar jail, where he was lodged after his arrest in 2017 in the two leaf symbol corruption case.

Jain, who held the portfolio of the Jail ministry, asked him if he had disclosed anything to the probe agency related to his contribution to the AAP, he alleged. Tihar Jail is run by the Department of Delhi Prisons, Government of Delhi.

“Thereafter in 2019 again I was visited by Satyendar Jain and his secretary and his close friend Sushil in jail, asking me to pay ₹2 crore every month to him as protection money to live safely in jail, and to get even basic facilities,” he alleged.

“Jain asked me to pay ₹1.50 crore to DG prison Sandeep Goel, who, he said, was a loyal associate of his. He forced me to pay and an amount of ₹10 crore was extorted from me through constant pressure in a matter of two-three months,” he alleged in the letter.

He also alleged that the amounts were collected in Kolkata through Jain’s associates.

“Hence a total amount of ₹10 crore was paid to Satyendar Jain, and ₹12.50 crore to DG prison Sandeep Goel,”Sukesh alleged adding that he has already given this information to the Enforcement Directorate.

There was no immediate reaction available from Goel to the allegations. Sukesh was shifted to Mandoli after he requested the Supreme Court for the same, saying that his life was under threat. His shift was ordered by the court in August.

He said he had filed a petition before the Delhi High Court seeking a CBI inquiry, and the court has issued a notice and the matter is scheduled for hearing next month.

“As Jain is lodged in Tihar, he has been threatening me through DG Prison and the jail administration, asking me to withdraw the complaint filed in the high court, and I have been severely harassed and threatened,” he alleged, urging the LG to direct the probe agencies to investigate the matter.

“The truth has to be out as I am not able to keep it inside me anymore. I am being harassed. The AAP and their so-called honest government have to be exposed and shown that even in jail they are involved in high-level corruption. I hereby undertake to tender full cooperation with complete honesty before any forum,” the letter said.

AAP ‘maha thug’ party, says BJP

Attacking the AAP over the allegations, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed that it was a “maha thug” party.

“Thug ke ghar thugi karli (a conman has been conned). And the name of the thug is Sukesh Chandrashekhar. And the person who cheated the thug is Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendra Jain,” Patra said.

AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, however, rubbished the allegations, stating that the BJP was in such dire straits over the Morbi bridge tragedy that it has fallen back on Sukesh to divert attention from the incident.

“Before Punjab polls, they came out with Kumar Vishwas. Now, the BJP, due to its poor condition in Gujarat, has produced Sukesh. It is also an attempt to divert attention from the Morbi incident,” Kejriwal said.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also dismissed Sukesh’s allegations as the BJP’s “tactics to divert the attention” of people from the Gujarat bridge collapse in which at least 134 have died.

“Since the BJP is facing embarrassment due to misdeeds and corruption of its government in Gujarat, they have brought in a gangster to write letters to divert public attention,” Sisodia said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Sukesh was arrested after the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police lodged an FIR for cheating and extorting money from several individuals.

(With inputs from agencies)